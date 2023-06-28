Wildfire prompts evacuations in southern Colorado

The Trinidad Fire Department said the fire is burning in an area of Las Animas County northeast of Trinidad.

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is prompting evacuations in southern Colorado Wednesday evening.

The Trinidad Fire Department (TFD) said the Freedom Heights Fire, which is estimated at 452 acres, is located in the Boncarbo area northwest of Trinidad.

An evacuation order is in place for a 10-mile radius around the junction of Interstate 25 and County Road 40.2. TFD said everyone on County Road 40.0 and County Road 40.2 needs to evacuate, including Timber Canyon and Ponderosa Ridge.

Everyone west of County Road 51 can return to their homes.

The Trinidad Community Center and the Las Animas County Fairgrounds are open to evacuees.

Las Animas County Emergency Manager Joe Richards described it as a "pretty aggressive fire" that's burning in rugged terrain.

All of the fire departments in Las Animas County are at the fire, he said.

The cause is unknown.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

