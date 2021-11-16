Evacuations ordered due to Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued due to a wildfire.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Evacuation orders were issued Tuesday morning due to a 20 acre wildfire, Estes Valley Emergency Communications Center said.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) said at 7:11 a.m. that crews were responding to a 5 acre fire in the area of Little Valley and Fish Creek near Kruger Rock.

At 8:46 a.m., EVFPD said the fire had grown to approximately 20 acres, and that no structures had been lost.

#KrugerRockFire - approx 20 acres near Little Valley Rd/Fish Creek Rd in Estes Park. Evacs ordered - see https://t.co/eiqhBJfnqM for details. MMA & other resources ordered. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) November 16, 2021

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the areas of Little Valley and Hermit Park, and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for the uplands area of Fish Creek Road and the Meadowdale area.

Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and businesses if they are concerned for their safety or feel they may need additional time to exit the area, according to an emergency alert sent out by the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA).

Residents are also encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for potential mandatory evacuations.

An evacuation site has been set up at the Estes Park Event Center 1125 Rooftop Way. For updates, people can text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from their cell phone. People should not call 911 about the fire unless they need immediate assistance.

The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado has also opened a evacuation center at the Estes Park Fairgrounds, located at 1209 Mansfield Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area will crews work to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

