House OKs wildfire mitigation grant program, tax credit for Colorado homeowners

State representatives passed a bill that would create a grant program for groups that do mitigation outreach across the state.

COLORADO, USA — As Colorado faces what experts say could be the state’s worst wildfire season in history, lawmakers are seeking to incentivize wildfire mitigation efforts.

The state House passed House Bill 1007 on Friday, which would create a grant program for organizations that conduct wildfire mitigation outreach in hazard areas. The bill would also extend an existing income tax deduction and create a new state income tax credit to reimburse homeowners for the costs of performing wildfire mitigation measures on their property.

“The time to act on wildfire prevention efforts is now,” said bill sponsor Rep. Donald Valdez, D-La Jara. “My heart goes out to all those displaced by the recent wildfire in Monte Vista and yet this is another reminder of why we need to invest in prevention efforts to protect communities and build a safer state.”

This comes as officials said hot weather and dry conditions may push Colorado into the worst fire conditions in over a decade. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for over half of the state on Friday, citing conditions that are even more severe than they were for the Marshall fire — the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history that destroyed over 1,000 Boulder County homes in December.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado