Wildfire closes I-70 near Glenwood Springs

Between 35 and 40 acres have burned just west of Glenwood Springs, according to the fire department.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed both directions due to a large wildfire, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CPS) in Eagle.

The westbound lanes are closed at Dotsero, which is exit 133 and the eastbound side is closed at Canyon Creek, which is exit 109.

The fire is burning in South Canyon just west of Glenwood Springs, CSP Eagle said in a tweet.

It has burned between 35 and 40 acres and has been named the "111 Fire" according to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. Several helicopters have arrived in the area to provide aerial support for the fire.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place around Ami's Acres, the fire department said. Residents who are in that area but did not receive an alert should sign up for alert by going here.

It's not how long the highway will be shut down, but CSP Eagle said to "expect an extended closure."

