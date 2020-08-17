New fire in Garfield County prompts evacuations

The fire is burning about five miles northeast of Rifle.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A rapidly-growing brush fire that started in Garfield County Sunday night is prompting evacuations.

The fire is burning in pinyon and juniper near the Rifle Falls Hatchery about 14 miles northeast of Rifle, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). It was last estimated at three acres.

Colorado River Fire Rescue said an all-call page has been initiated for all available personnel to respond. Multiple apparatus and crews are on scene.

GCSO said residents in the area of the Rifle Falls Hatchery and Rifle Falls State Park have been evacuated. Rifle High School is being used as an evacuation site.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

New Fire 🔥 at Rifle Fish Hatchery has necessitated evacuation of residents in the immediate area. — GarCo Sheriff (@GarcoSheriffCO) August 17, 2020