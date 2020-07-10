Air resources making drops on wildfire at Purgatory Resort

Durango Fire and Forest Service crews are working to put out a wildfire at Purgatory Resort.

DURANGO, Colo. — Fire crews with the Durango Fire Protection District (DFPD) responded to a wildfire at Purgatory Resort in the trees above lifts one and two Wednesday, according to a tweet from Durango Fire Rescue (DFR).

San Juan National Forest said smoke from the fire is visible from Hwy 550 and told drivers to be cautious on the road in the area.

The fire has not burned any structures, but has consumed approximately 3-5 acres, DFR said.

In the last update given by DFR, they said air resources have been called in to make drops on the fire.

Purgatory is a ski resort located 25 miles north of the town of Durango.

The Fire above Purgatory Resort is in the trees above Lifts 1 and 2. No Structures involved. approx. 3-5 acres. Forest Service and DFPD on scene. Air resources making drops on the fire. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) October 7, 2020

