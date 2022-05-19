Wildfire burning south of Montrose in southwestern Colorado

Evacuations were ordered Thursday evening, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office said.

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning on Simms Mesa south of Montrose Thursday evening is prompting evacuations.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said people living between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road, as well as Wild Cat Canyon, should evacuate immediately. They said the evacuation area is a five-mile radius of the pin on this map, or of the coordinates 38.2763, -107.9271.

Simms Mesa is located south of Montrose in southwestern Colorado. The U.S. Forest Service said they were conducting a prescribed burn in the area Monday. They said they would be conducting one day of hand ignition, followed by patrolling for the rest of the week. They planned to burn about 200 acres "to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments."

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for southeastern Montrose and northern Ouray Counties until 9 a.m. Friday due to the fire.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

