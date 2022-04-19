At least 4 fires reported in Boulder County on Tuesday

No homes or other structures were burned in any of the fires as of 6:30 on Tuesday evening.

BOULDER, Colo. — On a warm, windy day with high fire danger, at least four wildfires were reported in Boulder County.

Luckily, so far there have no been any reports of homes or any other structures burning in any of those fires and most are under control as of Tuesday evening.

But the fire danger isn't going away any time soon. Warm temperatures and breezy conditions will continue through most of the week.

Twin Lakes

A grass fire that started about 1:12 p.m. near Tally Ho Trail in unincorporated Boulder County, grew to just under 10 acres and forced some some residents to briefly evacuate, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

Residents were later allowed to return home after firefighters made good progress on knocking down the fire, authorities said.

Charges are now pending against a woman who is a resident of the area, according to the sheriff's office.

Flagstaff Road and Bison Drive

BCSO said they responded to a report of smoke in the area of Flagstaff Road and Bison Drive, just southeast of Boulder, around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

That fire was reported to be about 1/4 acre in size and was moving slowly, according to BCSO. No structures were threatened as of 6:30 Tuesday night.

37E fire perimeter

Just before 6 p.m., the Lyons Fire Protection District tweeted that they had received calls about a tree that was on fire near the 37E Fire Perimeter.

The department said that they determined the tree was within the fire perimeter and that no structures are currently threatened.

The 37E Fire started on Friday and forced some residents north of Lyons to evacuate that night. It has since been fully contained but was burning off of County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, which is about 6 1/2 miles north of Lyons.

Oxford Road and North 41st Street

Also around 6 p.m., BSCO said there was a 1.25 acre grass fire burning near Oxford Road and North 41st Street, north of Boulder.

A few minutes later, the department tweeted that the fire was out and crews were just mopping up the area.