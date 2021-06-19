Multiple wildfires burning in Colorado as conditions remain hot and dry

Here is the latest information on the wildfires burning in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires everywhere from northwestern Colorado to near the Four Corners.

The fires have been reported as weekend temperatures continued to be forecasted as hot and dry, and after a heat wave led to three days in a row of triple digits along the Front Range.

We have a roundup of all the Colorado wildfires below.

Oil Springs Fire

Size: 25 acres

Date reported: June 18

Location: 20 miles south of Rangely

Containment: 0%

The lightning-sparked Oil Springs Fire was first seen in a remote Wilderness Study Area off Highway 139 in the Texas Mountain area, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the fire is in such a remote area that trucks can't get to it. On Saturday, crews were working on finding a safe way to engage the blaze, which is expected to keep growing.

No structures are threatened and no private property is involved, but people in the area should expect to see a big column of smoke.

Smith Gulch Fire

Size: 5 acres

Date reported: June 18

Location: Northeast of De Beque

Containment: Unknown

The Smith Gulch Fire is the largest of multiple possibly lightning-sparked fires along the Interstate 70 corridor on the Western Slope, according to Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management.

This fire is visible from I-70, but it's not immediately clear whether any structures are threatened.

Snowmass Canyon Fire

Size: Under 2 acres

Date reported: June 18

Location: Mile marker 1 of Lower River Road, east of Snowmass

Containment: Unknown

This fire is burning on federal land in steep and difficult terrain.

As of Saturday morning, seven firefighters from Roaring Fork Rescue and seven more firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management were airlifted to the scene, with helicopter drops expected throughout the day.

There is no word yet on what sparked this fire.

There is a Red Flag Warning for Pitkin County and much of the Western Slope.

North Cinder Butte Area Fires

Eighteen fires broke out on Friday on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, south of Durango, according to authorities.

Lightning sparked the North Cinder Butte Area Fires throughout the west side of the reservation, prompting a response from multiple agencies, according to the Durango Interagency Coordinating Group (DICG).

The tribe was coordinating with local agencies on public safety and to minimize the impact of the fires. It was also working with oil-and-gas operators in the area to shut-in facilities in the vicinity of the fire, DICG said in a news release.

