'Multiple' new wildfires reported in Larimer County

A large amount of lightning strikes were also reported around the same time, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are responding to "multiple" reported wildfires in the area southwest of Ted's Place, according to a tweet from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The agency said the fires were reported in the area near Highway 287 and Highway 14.

They are new fires and are not related to the Lewstone Fire which burned about 165 acres nearby and is now 100% contained, the agency said.

>> The video above is about where you can go to escape wildfire smoke

LCSO said they're still trying to assess exactly how many fires there are but so far have located at least two. One is near Picnic Rock and the other near Grave’s Dairy between Rist Canyon and Poudre Canyon.

LCSO Emergency Services are responding to multiple reported wildfires in the areas southwest of Ted's Place (Hwy 287 and Hwy 14 west). These are new fires and not related to the Lewstone Fire. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 26, 2020

LCSO said around the time the fires were reported there were also numerous reports of lightning strikes in the same area.

It's also raining and crews are waiting for the storm to die down a bit so they get to the area and have a better look at what's going on.