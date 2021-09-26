Firefighters extinguish small wildland fire in Boulder County

The fire burned about 2.5 acres, and the cause was unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters quickly contained a small wildland fire that sparked early Sunday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The sheriff's office received a report of a possible wildland fire about 12:35 a.m. Sunday. First-responders located the fire near the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), BCSO said in a news release. The NIST campus is located at 325 Broadway, near Green Mountain Memorial Park.

Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire, which burned about 2.5 acres in grass and trees, BCSO said.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Firefighters remained on scene to monitor the area for hot spots, BCSO said.

The responding agencies were Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, BCSO, City of Boulder Mountain Parks and Open Space, Mountain View Fire Rescue and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

