WATCH LIVE: Wildfire reported near Castle Pines

There are apartments nearby, but it's not clear if any structures are being threatened.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) are responding to a Wildland interface fire near the Castle Pines Interstate 25 southbound off-ramp.

It's unclear if any structures are directly threatened, but SMFR said there are apartment units nearby, which are being evacuated.

In a tweet, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said the fire was burning behind the old Safeway building. They said it's in the area of Castle Pines Parkway, just west of I-25. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

