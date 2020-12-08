WATCH LIVE: Wildfire reported near Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) are responding to a Wildland interface fire near the Castle Pines Interstate 25 southbound off-ramp.
It's unclear if any structures are directly threatened, but SMFR said there are apartment units nearby, which are being evacuated.
In a tweet, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said the fire was burning behind the old Safeway building. They said it's in the area of Castle Pines Parkway, just west of I-25.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
