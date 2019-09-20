GOLDEN, Colo. — Smoke from a wildland fire burning west of Denver was visible from downtown, Friday afternoon.

Numerous agencies, including Foothills Fire Rescue, are responding to the area, west of Clear Creek Canyon Park.

The fire was first reported around 2:40 p.m., a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. It's burning about one mile east of tunnel 2 on U.S. 6 west of Golden.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said they're shutting down U.S. 6 and Colorado 119 as a result of the fire activity. U.S. 6 is fully closed between CO 119 and CO 93. Drivers are urged to avoid that area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver Metro area until 8 p.m. Friday. Winds could gust as high as 35 or 40 mph and relative humidity will be extremely low. Any wildfires that start are in danger of spreading rapidly and will be difficult to control.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

