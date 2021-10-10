x
Wildfire

Crews respond to wildfire in Jefferson County

The fire was burning on the Lockheed Martin property, west of the hog back, South Metro Fire Rescue said on Sunday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a wildland fire on the Lockheed Martin property in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted on the SMFR Twitter page just after 1 p.m., two acres of tall grass were burning west of the hog back with a rapid rate of spread. Firefighters were directly attacking the flames, SMFR said. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, according to SMFR. 

At around 1:50 p.m., SMFR tweeted an update that the fire was fully contained after burning about 10 acres. They said firefighters would remain on the scene for a while to extinguish hot spots.

The fire's cause has not yet been released.

