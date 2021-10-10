Crews respond to wildfire in Jefferson County

The fire was burning on the Lockheed Martin property, west of the hog back, South Metro Fire Rescue said on Sunday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a wildland fire on the Lockheed Martin property in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted on the SMFR Twitter page just after 1 p.m., two acres of tall grass were burning west of the hog back with a rapid rate of spread. Firefighters were directly attacking the flames, SMFR said.

>WATCH ABOVE: Even though Colorado has had a quiet fire season so far, fall can bring massive wildfires.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, according to SMFR.

SMFR is responding to a wildland fire on the Lockheed Martin property in Jefferson County, west of the hog back. A plume of smoke is visible, no injuries reported and no structures threatened at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Tbcih9mQqk — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 10, 2021

At around 1:50 p.m., SMFR tweeted an update that the fire was fully contained after burning about 10 acres. They said firefighters would remain on the scene for a while to extinguish hot spots.

The fire's cause has not yet been released.

