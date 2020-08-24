Williams Fork Fire grows to 11,048 acres

The fire, burning near Hot Sulfur Springs, is still 3% contained.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters were able to make good progress on the Williams Fork Fire over the weekend, creating additional lines on the south and southwest sides of the fire.

Crews will be burning vegetation between the line and the main perimeter of the fire during favorable weather conditions and will provide a secure line of containment, according to Incident Commander Tony DeMasters.

The burning operations may occur on Monday or Tuesday if conditions allow. Individuals in the area will likely see an increase in smoke due to the burning activities, DeMasters said.

Fire crews will be hosting an operational update Monday evening at 5 p.m., on the Williams Fork Fire Facebook page.

There have been no evacuation orders issued to the residents of the Fraser Valley, DeMasters said.

In Thursday's update, fire officials announced the Colorado National Guard will deploy to provide additional air support with helicopters for bucket drops.

The Williams Fork Fire started Friday, Aug. 14 near Hot Sulfur Springs and has been deemed to be human-caused.

The wildfire prompted mandatory evacuations of numerous campgrounds and homes, according to a tweet from the Grand County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM).

It's burning in a remote area of the upper Williams Fork Valley. On Sunday, the fire had burned into Darling Creek and had started burning into Byers Creek wilderness.

Fire perimeter maps can be found on Grand County's website.

Due to statewide dry and drought conditions and significant fires burning across the state, Governor Jared Polis enacted a statewide ban on open burning on August 18.