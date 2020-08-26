Williams Fork Fire: More than 11,000 acres burned, 5% contained

The fire was first reported Aug. 14 near Hot Sulphur Springs and was deteremined to be "human caused."

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — The Williams Fork Fire burning near Hot Sulphur Springs in Grand County is 5% contained but that number is expected to increase in the coming days as crews successfully completed burning operations east of County Road 30.

Crews on the ground and from the air helped with that effort. From the air, a dispenser that launches small plastic spheres similar to ping pong balls was used. They're shot through an opening in a helicopter and are filled with a chemical that reacts and ignites after a short delay.

That type of ignition allows for burning or firing operations in terrain that may be difficult or unsafe for firefighters to reach by ground. The planned ignitions are intended to burn in a more mosaic pattern and lower intensity than in an uncontrolled wildfire.

A video of that operation was posted on the Instagram page for the fire.

Firefighters will now continue to monitor the burn, putting out hot spots near the fire line. Once the area is cool, it will provide a secure line of containment. In locations to the north and east of the fire.

Fire crews are also working in the areas of the Bobtail Mine and Denver Water infrastructure to provide protection of these locations. Weather conditions will remain moderate with a chance of afternoon rain on Wednesday.

An update on the response will be provided at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the Williams Fork Fire Facebook page.

Due to statewide dry and drought conditions and significant fires burning across the state, Governor Jared Polis has enacted a statewide ban on open burning. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect in Grand County.

For official fire information, maps and photos, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6971/

The Williams Fork Fire started Friday, Aug. 14 near Hot Sulfur Springs and has been deemed to be human-caused. It's burned 11,726 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The fire initially prompted mandatory evacuations of numerous campgrounds and homes, according to a tweet from the Grand County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM). No evacuations have been ordered for residents of the Fraser Valley.