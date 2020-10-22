Williams Fork Fire in Grand County 26% contained, 14,000+ acres burned

The wildfire has been burning since mid-August.

GRAND COUNTY, Colorado — The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is 26% contained as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire has burned 14,670 acres since beginning in mid-August.

190 fire personnel are assigned to the fire, and there are currently no mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in place.

A red flag warning is in effect for fire due to lower relative humidity, warmer temperatures and high winds expected on Thursday. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected over the fire areas.

Officials said the fire will continue short range spotting and single tree torching with heavy smoke visible periodically.

Air support continues to drop water on the northwest portion of the fire to keep it in check, sprinkler systems and hose lays remain in place and crews are monitoring an unsecure edge of the fire near Jones Pass.

The fire, which is burning about seven miles southwest of Fraser, started near the Henderson Mill on Aug. 14 and quickly grew due to high winds, steep slopes and dense fuels.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human-caused and tips are being sought from the public.

Anyone who was in the Williams Fork area the night of Aug. 13 or the morning of Aug. 14 and has photos of the area where the fire started is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.

Those without photos, but who have information to share can call 307-745-2392 and select option 5. Callers are asked to leave their name and call back number so law enforcement can contact them for follow up.

