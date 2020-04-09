Growth expected over holiday weekend for Williams Fork Fire

High temperatures and low humidity over the weekend will impact the fire's growth, according to fire officials.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — The Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County near Hot Sulphur Springs grew just two acres Thursday into Friday but additional growth is expected in the coming with high temperatures and low humidity in the forecast.

As of Friday morning, the fire had burned 12,099 acres and remained 10% contained, according to the incident command.

On Thursday, crews reinforced control lines and cooled down areas with residual heat over the past few days. They also used drones to survey remote areas of the fire.

No evacuations or pre-evacuations are currently in place, however Grand County residents and guests are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED at gcemergency.com

The cause of the fire which is burning on the Sulphur Ranger District is under investigation and tips are being sought from the public.

Anyone who was in the Williams Fork area the night of Aug. 13 or the morning of Aug. 14 and has photos of the area where the fire started is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov. Those without photos but who have information to share, can call 307-745-2392 and select option 5. Callers are asked to leave their name and call back number so law enforcement can contact them for follow up.

Due to statewide dry and drought conditions and significant fires burning across the state, Gov. Jared Polis has enacted a statewide ban on open burning. Stage 2 fire restrictions were in effect in Grand County.

A forest area closure remains in effect for public and firefighter safety as fire operations continue in the area, fire officials said. The Arapaho Roosevelt National Forest continues to monitor the fire and will adjust the area closure when it is safe to do so.