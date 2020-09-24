Williams Fork Fire 25% contained, fire activity could increase this weekend

Hot spots and smoke are visible on Keyser Ridge.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — The Williams Fork Fire that has been burning in Grand County for more than a month is now 25% contained but continues to actively burn within that perimeter area, fire officials said Thursday.

Hot spots and smoke are visible on Keyser Ridge and near Steelman and Bobtail creeks below Jones Pass.

Campers and recreationists, especially those north and east of the fire closure area are urged to remain vigilant as warm and windy weather could cause fire behavior to increase. As needed, helicopters will be actively working in the area over the weekend.

The fire, which is burning about seven miles southwest of Fraser, started near the Henderson Mill on Aug. 14 and quickly grew due to high winds, steep slopes and dense fuels. So far it has burned 12,320 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service has a closure area in effect that includes roads, trails and campgrounds in the immediate fire area.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human-caused and tips are being sought from the public.

Anyone who was in the Williams Fork area the night of Aug. 13 or the morning of Aug. 14 and has photos of the area where the fire started is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.

Those without photos, but who have information to share can call 307-745-2392 and select option 5. Callers are asked to leave their name and call back number so law enforcement can contact them for follow up.