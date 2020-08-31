Williams Fork Fire 10% contained after weekend rains

Although the rain dampened the fire, pockets of heat continue, with the dead and down timber continuing to smolder and burn underneath tree canopies.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — Cooler temperatures and wetting rains over the weekend helped firefighters to make progress on the wildfire burning near Hot Sulphur Springs.

The Williams Fork Fire has burned 12,097 acres and was 10% contained as of Monday morning.

Fire officials said Monday that the moisture received over the weekend will give firefighters an opportunity to continue fire suppression and protection efforts into the coming week without threat of significant fire behavior.

Fire officials said the Grand County Sheriff's Office plans to lift the pre-evacuation order for Area 1 later on Monday.

Although rains have dampened the Williams Fork Fire, pockets of heat continue, with the heavy dead and down timber continuing to smolder and burn underneath tree canopies, fire officials said.

Fire crews will continue the construction of fire lines west of Fraser and south along St. Louis Creek Road (FS 160). The contained area of the fire along the Williams Fork River remains secure, with firefighters beginning the process of removing fire hoses and equipment used in containment efforts.

Due to the reduction in fire activity, officials announced on Sunday evening that they were ending their regular Facebook Live fire updates; however, future live updates will be provided if fire conditions warrant.

Due to statewide dry and drought conditions and significant fires burning across the state, Gov. Jared Polis has enacted a statewide ban on open burning. Stage 2 fire restrictions were in effect in Grand County.

The U.S. Forest Service has a closure order in effect west of Winter Park and Fraser that includes roads, trails and campgrounds.