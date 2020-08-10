Someone vandalized one of the temporary radio sites for the Williams Fork firefighters

More than 300 firefighters are battling the Williams Fork Fire, which has grown to 13,851 acres.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has launched an investigation after it said someone vandalized one of the temporary radio repeater sites used by firefighters battling the Williams Fork Fire.

Radio repeaters help amplify signals in difficult terrain, and are a safety tool for firefighters who are communicating over long distances, according to the USFS.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 970-887-4100. Firefighters did not immediately release information about where the repeater site was or what the vandalism entailed.

The Williams Fork Fire has burned 13,851 acres 9.5 miles southwest of Fraser near Jones Pass. It is 25% contained as of this writing, and slated to be fully contained by around Oct. 30, according to InciWeb.

The fire, which was believed to be human-caused, was sparked on Aug. 14.

Recent dry and windy temperatures have stoked the fire, leading to a small amount of fire growth. The number of personnel fighting the fire have increased from 100 last week to 307 this week.

As part of their strategy, firefighters are removing brush and fuel on roads near Richey/Upson Creeks and below Jones Pass, where the fire has already compromised some switchbacks nearby.

No evacuation orders or pre-evacuation orders are currently in effect due to the Williams Fork Fire.

Hunting has been impacted by the fire.