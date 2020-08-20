Williams Fork Fire has burned 9,475 acres.

The fire grew more than 2,700 acres on Wednesday and remains 3% contained.

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — The Williams Fork Fire, which was reported last Friday near Hot Sulphur Springs, increased in size to 9,457 acres as of Thursday morning. The fire is 3% contained.

Fire crews attribute the 2,700-acre growth to strong winds, low relative humidity and dead timber, Incident Commander Tony DeMasters said in a release.

"Warmer and drier weather conditions persist over the weekend, however, and will again promote potential fire spread," DeMasters said.

> Video above: Raw footage of the fire burning on Aug. 15.

The fire did not grow toward the towns of Fraser or Winter Park on Wednesday, according to DeMasters. The towns remain 7 miles northeast of the fire.

A series of rocky ridges and peaks lie between the fire and the Fraser Valley.

Thursday, crews will focus on holding and containing the south and southeast sides of the fire.

Crews plan to update information on the Williams Fork Fire Thursday at 5 p.m. on the Williams Fire Info Facebook Page.

The Williams Fork Fire started Friday, Aug. 14 and has been deemed to be human-caused.

The wildfire prompted mandatory evacuations of numerous campgrounds and homes, according to a tweet from the Grand County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM).

It's burning in a remote area of the upper Williams Fork Valley. On Sunday, the fire had burned into Darling Creek and had started burning into Byers Creek wilderness.