Williams Fork Fire near Hot Sulphur Springs determined to be human-caused

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews fighting the Williams Fork Fire near Hot Sulphur Springs have determined it to be human-caused.

The fire, which was reported Friday near Hot Sulphur Springs, increased in size to 6,345 acres Sunday. Hot Sulpher Springs is about 96 driving miles northwest of Denver.

Fire behavior calmed slightly Sunday afternoon, with a shift in wind direction pushing from the north. Retardant lines dropped by air resources were also effective in helping slow the fire’s spread, according to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team #3, who assumed command of the fire Monday morning.

The wildfire has prompted mandatory evacuations of numerous campgrounds and homes, according to a tweet from the Grand County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM).

> Video above: Officials provided an update Sunday evening.

It's burning in a remote area of the upper Williams Fork Valley. On Sunday, the fire had burned into Darling Creek and had started burning into Byers Creek wilderness.

Incident Command was working with the Grand County Sheriff's Office on an evacuation plan for the town of Fraser, if needed.

A CodeRED Alert issuing mandatory evacuations was sent to homes in the immediate vicinity of the Williams Fork Fire – not including the Fraser Valley, the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said on Facebook.

Another CodeRED Alert issuing a pre-evacuation warning was sent to Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch, and the Henderson areas, according to GCOEM

Taylor Ellis was camping in the area and said they had to evacuate so quickly, their group had to leave one of their four pop-up campers behind.

Ellis shared the above photo of a plane dropping retardant in the area. It was taken as the group left the area.

The fire is 0% contained.

#WilliamsForkFire now est. 6,000 acres. Forest closure orders in effect west of Winter Park and Fraser, incl. Vasquez Creek, St. Louis Creek; Church Park. Incident Command working closely with @GrandCoSheriff @GrandCountyOEM on an evac plan for Fraser. pic.twitter.com/CPte4mXjBG — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) August 16, 2020

The fire is burning in a remote area with intensive beetle kill, according to a tweet from the public affairs unit of the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland.

Hard road closures: CR 30 from CR3 due to fire. Heavy air support has been ordered. Mandatory evacuations on CR30: Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground. — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) August 14, 2020

CR 30 is closed, as well as CR 50 near Young Life. CR 3 is open, with intermittent closures due to fire traffic.

The following areas have been evacuated: from CR 30 on the west to Church Park, from the St. Louis Creek Road on the east to the Darling Creek drainage to the south, as well as the Sugarloaf and South Fork campgrounds. Access to the Church Park area is closed.

Air resources including a VLAT (very large air tanker) and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) have been ordered, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).

Hot Sulphur Springs is located about 25 miles southwest of Grand Lake.