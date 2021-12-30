Xcel implementing controlled outages due to impacts of Boulder County fires

The utility provider said some customers across the state would lose power Thursday night to keep the system running in Summit and Grand counties.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Xcel Energy will be shutting off power to residents of several Colorado counties due to the devastating fires in Boulder County.

The utility provider said in a release Thursday evening that the fires have impacted the natural gas infrastructure that supports Summit and Grand counties, and to decrease natural gas used by furnaces and keep the system up and running, the company would be putting in place periodic electric outages to customers in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa counties Thursday evening and night.

Each outage will last for about an hour, Xcel said. They're asking people who live in Summit and Grand counties to help conserve natural gas and keep the system running by turning down their thermostats.

People in the affected areas are asked to turn off their computers, TVs and other electronics. Customers can use less gas by turning down their thermostats, avoiding the use of hot water and other natural gas appliances such as gas fireplaces, Xcel said.

Xcel also recommends energy-saving measures including opening blinds during the day and closing them at night, keeping exterior doors fully closed, running ceiling fans clockwise, and keeping oven doors closed while they're in use.

Xcel has turned off natural gas service to Superior and Louisville customers, according to the release, as a safety precaution. No estimate has been given for when it will be restored. Xcel said in the meantime, they're working to provide space heaters to affected customers.

The Marshall Fire is the most destructive in Colorado history, burning more than 500 structures in the Superior area.