5-acre fire burning south of Royal Gorge

Smoke is very visible from Canon City and other locations across the Front Range, the Bureau of Land Management said.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A 5-acre fire dubbed the #YMCAFireCO is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Royal Gorge Field Office lands Wednesday night west of Canon City and south of the Royal Gorge.

Multiple agencies are on scene, including BLM Fire, Canon City Area Fire Protection District and Tallahassee Fire Protection District. Two single-engine air tankers (SEATs) and 2 Large Air Tankers (LATs) have been ordered, BLM said.

>> Video above: Studying the chemistry of wildfire smoke

Smoke is very visible from Canon City and other locations across the Front Range, BLM said.

Officials ask that people do not call 911 or Fremont County Sheriff's Office to report the smoke.