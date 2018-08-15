The wildfire burning in Grand County along the Routt County line flared up Wednesday afternoon and prompted several evacuations, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The entire area of Old Park was ordered to evacuate at 2:51 p.m. after the Silver Creek Fire - which originally started burning on July 19 - flared up, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. That's 182 homes.

The fire is burning about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling.

Authorities said the fire continues to grow and is threatening the Old Park and Latigo Ranch area. Residents in these areas first got a pre-evacuation notice on Monday.

The fire was started by a lightning strike in nearby Routt County and has spread mostly into Grand County and sits at about 3,200 acres in size.

Evacuees can head to CSU Extension Hall at 210 11th Street in Kremmling to get brief information about the fire, sheltering options and any scheduled community briefings.

A shelter is available at West Grand Middle School at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling and is operated by the American Red Cross. It will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A community meeting will be held at that time.

