The wildfire burning in Grand County along the Routt County line grew to more than 4,000 acres by Wednesday night and prompted several evacuations, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The entire area of Old Park was ordered to evacuate at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday after the Silver Creek Fire - which originally started burning on July 19 - flared up, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. That's 182 homes.

Thursday morning, a Type II incident management took command of the fire which is burning about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling.

Authorities said the fire continues to grow and is threatening the Old Park and Latigo Ranch area.

The fire was started by a lightning strike in nearby Routt County and has spread mostly into Grand County and sits at about 4,100 acres as of Wednesday night.

Evacuees can head to CSU Extension Hall at 210 11th Street in Kremmling to get brief information about the fire, sheltering options and any scheduled community briefings.

A shelter is available at West Grand Middle School at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling and is operated by the American Red Cross. It opened at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It's expected to remain open into the early afternoon but may close if no one needs a place to stay.

