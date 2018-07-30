Rainfall over the past few days wasn’t enough to clear Colorado of its fire danger.

Instead, it posed new threats.

People living near wildfires, whether active or extinguished, were warned to prepare for possible flash flooding. The scorched areas have lost vegetation and gained a new, waxy texture, making it difficult for water to be absorbed.

“If you’re downhill at all from any of those burn scars, it’s just going straight down to those residential neighborhoods,” said Micki Trost with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Communities in Manitou Springs evacuated last week because of a flash flood. It’s a problem the city has faced since the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2006. Communities surrounding the 416 Fire and Spring Fire have also dealt with flash floods.

Flooding is almost inevitable after wildfires, Trost said. She warned anyone who could be in the path of future flooding to immediately buy flood insurance.

“There is usually a 30-day waiver period,” Trost said. “So, we need you to get on the phone with your insurance agent, secure that coverage so that you can start recovering as soon as possible with the help of your insurance company.”

She said emergency management offices have been proactive to get warnings out, but it’s up to people to take the next step and get their own coverage.

