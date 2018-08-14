GRAND COUNTY — The Silver Creek Fire burning about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling in Grand County grew significantly Sunday and Monday and is now more than 2,000 acres, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

About 30 guests, 15 to 20 employees, and some horses were forced to leave the Latigo Ranch which was evacuated late Monday, Lt. Dan Mayer with the sheriff's office said.

Mayer said the fire is burning about a half mile from the ranch. The 182 homes in the Old Park neighborhood were also placed under pre-evacuation orders on Monday.

This fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 19, grew to 2,057 acres and is just 13 percent contained, according to the incident command. On Sunday, strong winds threw embers outside the containment lines causing the fire to move farther south toward Latigo Ranch.

© 2018 KUSA-TV