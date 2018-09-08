The more than 2,000-acre wildfire that has been burning on the Routt and Grand County borders for more than two weeks remains 5 percent contained.

That’s according to a bulletin posted on Inciweb Thursday morning.

What’s been dubbed the Silver Creek Fire has charred 2,061 acres of Routt National Forest land. It was sparked by lightning on July 19 10 miles north of Gore Pass and Colorado Highway 134, according to firefighters.

The public could see more smoke than usual Thursday due to the many areas of unburned fuel in the fire’s perimeter, according to Inciweb. Two helicopters are assisting crews with water drops on hot spots.

The following roads are closed due to firefighting operations:

- Forest Service Road 100 (Buffalo Park Road) is closed from the Routt National Forest boundary ti the south and Highway 40 to the north.

- Forest Service Road 250 is closed north of Forest Service Road 243

- Forest Service Road 312 and the Muddy Creek Trailhead across Highway 40 are also closed

You can find the latest updates on the Silver Creek Fire here: https://bit.ly/2vzOQsk

