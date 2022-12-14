Wildlife officers rescue elk stuck in deep mud hole

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the young bull elk was stuck up to its neck in mud, in distress and unable to get out.

LA GARITA, Colo. — A young bull elk had to be rescued by two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after it found itself stuck in a deep mud hole in La Garita, near the town of Creede in southwestern Colorado.

Wildlife officers William Miedema and Tyler Cerny assisted in the rescue Friday after taking a call from the U.S. Forest Service about this small bull being stuck, according to a CPW tweet.

Upon responding to the area, both CPW officers found the young bull elk stuck up to its neck in mud and unable to get out.

CPW officer's Miedema and Cerny tried to pull the bull elk out by hand grasping onto its antlers, but the animal's weight was too much. After a few failed attempts, it was decided to use a four wheeler and two ratchet straps to aid in the effort.

The officers wrapped the straps around the base of the antlers and hooked them to the back of the ATV. After a few attempts and readjusting, they were able to successfully rescue the elk.

CPW thanked the forest service for reporting this animal in distress and its wildlife officers for their quick thinking. It was a difficult task, but they did it, CPW said.

CPW wished the young bull good luck!

