BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — What was supposed to be a controlled burn at a farm south of Longmont turned into a wind-driven blaze that scorched about 100 acres of grass and a fence and threatened nearby structures Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a farmer was conducting a ditch burn on land near North 107th Street and Oxford Road at around 3:20 p.m. when wind caused the fire to burn out of control.

The fire threatened the main house and some outbuildings on the property before firefighters with the Mountain View Fire Department put it out.

All of the property that burned belonged to the farmer.