WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A field fire that was driven by strong winds Sunday night destroyed two vehicles, according to a release from the Westminster Fire Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. crews were dispatched to a vegetation fire in the area of the 9000 block of North Vance Street, the release says. Dispatchers initially received calls reporting a field fire near a large apartment complex.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered a fire that had spread to a fence and was moving toward a number of nearby parking structures.

Crews got water on the fire within a few minutes but were challenged by the windy conditions. Despite the unfavorable weather, crews limited the damage to two carports, two vehicles, and approximately 400 feet of fence.

The fire caused about $70,000 in damage.

Westminster Police and Fire investigators said late Sunday they were interviewing a person of interest.

No injuries were reported.

The public is encouraged to be extremely cautious with any open flames or burning, especially during dry and windy conditions like those experienced on Sunday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS