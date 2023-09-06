Driver escapes serious injuries when brake drum smashes through windshield

A driver in Wheat Ridge had a close call on I-70 on Tuesday.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A driver had a very close call on Tuesday when a piece of a brake drum fell from a truck and smashed right through their windshield, the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in a Facebook post.

According to police, the crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Parfet Street. The large piece of metal fell from an "unknown truck" and struck two vehicles, disabling both of them, WRPD said.

The department posted photos of the vehicles and a large hole was visible in the windshield right in front of the driver. A photo from inside showed that the steering wheel appeared bent as if it had been pushed back by the force of the impact.

Despite all that damage, WRPD said everyone involved had non-life threatening injuries.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS