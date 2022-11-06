Father unintentionally shoots 8-year-old boy in Windsor

The boy was in an adjacent room when a firearm was "unintentionally discharged," police say.

WINDSOR, Colo. — An 8-year-old boy was shot and injured Friday night in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive, according to the Windsor Police Department (WPD).

Officers got the call at about 8:20 p.m. When WPD officers arrived on the scene, they determined the injuries to the boy were not life-threatening, WPD said in a release.

During the investigation, officers determined that a 38-year-old man unintentionally discharged a firearm which struck the boy in an adjacent room, police said.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. There is no threat to public safety, WPD said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident who has not already spoken to law enforcement, or who has additional information, is asked to please contact Officer Taylor Smith at 970-674-6412 or thsmith@windsorgov.com.

