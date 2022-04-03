Pedestrian killed in Windsor crash, police say

Windsor Police said the crash happened in the 9600 block of Eastman Park.

WINDSOR, Colorado — The Windsor Police Department (WPD) said a person is dead after they were hit in the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive on Saturday night.

According to a news release from WPD, at approximately 6:38 p.m, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Eastman Park Drive when the driver hit a pedestrian.

Police announced the pedestrian dead on the scene. WPD said no other pedestrians were hit in the crash.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner's office, police say.

Police did not say if the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee stayed on the scene of the crash.

Eastman Park Drive was closed for approximately four hours as police investigated the incident, roads have since been reopened, police said.

WPD is asking anyone with additional information regarding the crash to contact Sergeant Aaron McConnaughey at 970-674-6400.

