Crews respond to large gas line rupture in Windsor

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said crews are trying to shut off the gas line and are also working an active structure fire.

WINDSOR, Colorado — Fire crews were on the scene of a large gas line rupture Tuesday morning in Windsor.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said at 9:48 a.m. there was an active structure fire as well in the 5600 block of South Creek Court.

Xcel Energy emergency response crews are working to get the gas line shut down.

Poudre Fire Authority, Windsor Police Department and UCHealth are also on scene.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

