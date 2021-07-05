Playground at Windsor park catches fire Monday afternoon

People with information about the fire are asked to call 970-674-6400 and press option 1.

WINDSOR, Colo. — A playground in Windsor caught fire Monday afternoon.

The Town of Windsor tweeted the fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. at Village East Park. The park is located on Park Edge Circle near Cherryridge Drive just north of Highway 392.

Town officials did not say how the fire started, but asked anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or has information on the fire, to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-674-6400 and then press option 1.

The town said the playground is closed indefinitely.

