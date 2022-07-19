Witnesses say they saw 2 people seriously injured after Denver police shooting

As of Tuesday, the Denver Police Department had not shared the extent of the injuries of the five bystanders.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has not yet said how badly the five bystanders injured in a shooting by three officers in LoDo early Sunday morning were hurt.

DPD said 21-year-old Jordan Waddy pointed a handgun at officers and then three officers fired their weapons as bars were preparing to close in the area of 20th and Larimer streets. The department said Waddy is expected to survive.

Five other people were hurt in the shooting, but the department has only said the three women and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

9NEWS only knows details about some of the injured bystanders because witnesses are sharing their stories. Two witnesses say they saw different people suffering from serious injuries after the shooting.

Both of the witnesses were near Larimer Beer Hall when the shooting happened.

Aubriana Banks said she was standing next to a food truck when she heard multiple shots. Then a young woman came up to her saying she had been shot in the arm. Aubriana took her to a parking lot, and tried to stop the bleeding with a t-shirt.

"Would honestly ask what protocol is when there is a crowd around," Banks said. "It is almost common sense not to shoot into a crowd or a crowded place. And just wondering if there was another way they could contain the situation instead of hurting innocent people."

Another witness, Areon Mornes, said she saw another woman on the sidewalk who was bleeding pretty badly.

"Two of the police officers were holding her up and I was standing there recording, trying to make sure she was OK," Mornes said.

Police said it does not appear Waddy fired his weapon.

A copy of the arrest affidavit provided by DPD on Sunday evening redacted the names of the five officers who were near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets monitoring the crowd as the bars began to close.

9NEWS obtained an unredacted copy on Tuesday that shows the names of those five officers. All of them are relatively new to the department. The most veteran officer joined in 2017.

According to court records, Officer James Cambria saw a fight involving three people who were standing in front of Larimer Beer Hall. Cambria said Waddy began to grab his waistband and lifted up his hoodie as though he was armed with a handgun.

The statement of probable cause said Cambria alerted other officers of Waddy's actions, and they began to approach Waddy. Cambria reported he saw Waddy again reaching into his waistband in "a motion consistent with pulling out a firearm," and Officer Kenneth Rowland said Waddy had a firearm.

According to court documents, Cambria feared for his life as Waddy "pointed the firearm in their direction."

Cambria said he heard multiple gunshots and saw Waddy throw the firearm to the ground.

Court records show a judge set Waddy's bond at $50,000 despite a request from the district attorney's office for $75,000.

Waddy will be under maximum home confinement and required to wear GPS electronic monitoring if he does post bail. He was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

9NEWS is expecting an in-depth briefing from DPD about the incident as early as Wednesday. The department said it is their practice to hold briefings two to three days after a shooting involving officers so investigators have time to gather additional information.

