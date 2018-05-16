Police are looking for witnesses to an accident that seriously injured a cyclist Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Table Mesa Drive and Furman Way.

A 27-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Table Mesa Drive around 7 p.m. when she was injured. At the time of the accident, a 2013 white GMC Sierra was making a left-hand turn onto Furman Way off of Table Mesa Drive police said.

Police are working to determine if the driver of the truck played a role in the accident. The driver stayed on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

About five cyclists stopped to render aid to the victim. Police want those cyclists and anyone else who may have witnessed what happened to call Officer D.J. Smith at 720-438-5408.

The cyclist was taken to Boulder Community Health where she's being treated for serious injuries.

