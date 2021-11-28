Woman arrested after man found dead in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the man was found shot to death inside a camper on Cochise Circle.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman after a man was found shot to death in a camper Sunday morning.

JCSO said they were called to the 11000 block of Cochise Circle in response to a person shot. When police arrived, they found a man's body inside a camper.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Sarah Kalan, left the scene of the incident in a truck.

The sheriff's office said Kalan was quickly caught by deputies and taken into custody.

Kalan was taken to the Jefferson County Detention Facility and charged with first-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

