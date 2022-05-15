Police investigating deadly crash in Aurora Saturday night

Police said the crash happened on East Colfax Avenue near North Laredo Street on Saturday night.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a woman is dead after a crash near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Street on Saturday night.

Around 9:17 p.m., police said they responded to a crash involving two pick-up trucks. Through investigation, police found that one of the pick-up trucks was making a left turn from eastbound East Colfax Avenue to North Laredo Street when they were hit by the second pick-up truck that was driving westbound on East Colfax Avenue.

Police said a man and a woman were in the pick-up truck that was making a left turn. The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to APD.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Adam's County Coroner’s Office once she has been positively identified and her next-of-kin has been notified.

APD said the driver of the second pick-up truck remained on scene of the crash and is cooperating with police. Police said it is unknown if there is any contributing factor.

This is the 18th deadly crash in Aurora this year, according to APD.

