BOULDER COUNTY — A woman is dead after being run over by a tractor in Boulder County.

According to a release, the Boulder County Communications Center learned Saturday evening that a 46-year-old woman was unconscious and not breathing after being run over by a tractor in the 30 block of Barcelona Dr. That's east of Boulder, near S Boulder Rd and 76th St.

First responders from several agencies were called out to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death, but foul play is not suspected. Her name has not been released.

