Woman dies after falling into Boulder Creek

Police said the woman was camping near the creek and fell into the water just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman died after being rescued from Boulder Creek Wednesday morning, Boulder police said.

> The video above aired June 18: Rescues increase with high water on Boulder Creek

Police said just after 4 a.m., dispatch got a call about a woman who was camping near the creek and fell into the water. First responders searched along the creek until an officer spotted her in the water and worked to pull her out, police said. Firefighters helped get the woman out of the water on the north side of the creek near Sixth Street and Boulder Canyon Drive.

Firefighters administered CPR, and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. She died at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released. The coroner's office will determine how she died.

The woman's death is at least the third in Boulder Creek this summer. On June 11, 9-year-old Romeo Alvarez drowned after falling off his tube into the creek. On June 15, 48-year-old Bibiana Mendiola Bocanegra entered the water to help a family member and was swept away by the current. Witnesses pulled her to the side of the creek and administered CPR, but she died at the hospital, police said.

Police said Boulder first responders rescued five people from the water within two weeks in June. They urged people to "recreate safely in the city, especially around water, which can be running stronger, deeper and colder than it looks."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS