21-year-old woman dies after falling into Adams Falls

Police said the woman was from Virginia, Illinois and was visiting Rocky Mountain National Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman died after she fell into Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, officials with the park said.

Officials did not release full details on the incident but said the woman fell into Adams Falls and her body was recovered on Thursday night.

The name of the woman has not been released but officials said she was 21-years-old and from Virginia, Illinois.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire helped with the rescue. When the woman's body was recovered it was transferred to the Grand County Coroner. Once her next of kin has been notified, the coroner's office will release her name.

After the incident, officials are reminding guests who visit the park to stay far away from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks at the streamside are often slippery and cause someone to fall. Guests with children are also asked to keep a close eye on their children, especially by water.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.