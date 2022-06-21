Woman dies in custody of JeffCo Sheriff’s Office

Investigators are looking into how a 22-year-old woman died after being transported between two jails.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A multi-agency investigation is focusing on how a woman became unconscious and then ultimately died while being transported from Denver’s jail to the detention center in Jefferson County.

On Friday, Jefferson County deputies were transporting Sierra Sandoval, 22, while she was in custody.

During the drive, the deputies noticed Sandoval was slumped over with some sort of “medical episode,” according to a department spokesperson.

An ambulance met the transport unit at the Jefferson County Detention Center and then took Sandoval to the hospital.

Two days later, Sandoval was pronounced dead.

Karlyn Tilley, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating. The CIRT is made up of several agencies in Jefferson County that investigate shootings by officers and in-custody deaths.

Sandoval was serving time in Denver for playing a role in an organized crime group that called itself “The Sopranos.”

Court records indicate Sandoval was facing charges of criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia in a separate case in Jefferson County, and had a scheduled court date in July.

If you have any information about this story or would like to send a news tip, you can contact jeremy@9news.com.

