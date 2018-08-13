SUMMIT COUNTY — A woman has died after a fall on Mount Royal.

According to a spokesman for Summit County Rescue Group, two men and a woman were hiking down the mountain off-trail at around 6 p.m. Sunday and were near the bottom. The men got ahead of the woman and were trying to direct her through a rocky area when she lost her balance and fell.

The 43-year-old slid about 100 feet and died at the scene.

Her name has not been released, but the spokesman says she was not from Colorado.

© 2018 KUSA-TV