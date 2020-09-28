Woman dies, man seriously injured in rollover crash on I-225 ramp

The woman was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe speed may have been a factor.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died and a man was seriously injured following a rollover crash Monday morning in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

At about 4:20 a.m., APD and Aurora Fire Rescue were called to the westbound lanes of I-70 at the off ramp for southbound I-225 to investigate a motor vehicle crash.

An initial investigation revealed a Ford pickup truck was traveling near the off ramp and lost control, causing the pickup to roll over, APD said.

One passenger, a woman, was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead on scene, APD said. Another passenger, a man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

APD said it appears speed may have been a contributing factor in the wreck.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity after next of kin are notified.

Traffic unit investigators will continue to investigate and reconstruct the scene to determine speeds and other contributing factors, APD said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage, or any information about this incident is asked to contac t the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.