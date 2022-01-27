Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice

South Metro Fire Rescue said the woman's husband rescued her and dog from the water before crews arrived.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A woman and her dog were rescued after falling through ice into a pond on Thursday, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

SMFR said crews responded to 2810 E. Easter Ave. around 3:19 p.m.

The dog chased after some geese about 40 feet from shore and the woman chased after the dog. Both then fell through the ice, SMFR said.

The woman's husband slid out on the ice on his stomach and pulled them both to safety, according to SMFR.

The man and woman were taken home by SMFR after being evaluated for injures.

"No ice is safe ice," SMFR said. "If an animal falls through, stay on shore and dial 911 immediately."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.