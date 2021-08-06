Arizona woman dies after falling from Telluride’s Via Ferrata

The Arizona woman was climbing with her friend when she slipped and fell close to 200 feet, according to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — An Arizona woman's body was recovered Wednesday below the Via Ferrata climbing area in Telluride, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO).

The 53-year-old woman from Tucson, Arizona was climbing the Via Ferrata with her friend when she apparently slipped and fell about 200 feet, the sheriff's office said.

>Video above is a 2017 9NEWS story about hiking safety tips from a former survival instructor.

Dispatchers got a call around 11:30 a.m. from a climber who was about 100 feet behind two women on the ridge, the sheriff's office said. The climber heard something alarming and then saw a woman below, according to the sheriff's office release.

Search and Rescue crews were immediately dispatched and reached the victim about an hour later, according to the sheriff's office.

“This is a tragic accident and unimaginable loss for this woman’s family, and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, we offer our sincere condolences,” Sheriff Bill Masters said. “The Via Ferrata is a hazardous climbing route that attracts more and more people each year. This incident is a horrible reminder of the dangers inherent to this climb."

Masters also thanked the Search and Rescue team.

"In the last two days, we've had two demanding missions, both physically and emotionally, and I am genuinely appreciative of each and every one of these men and women."

